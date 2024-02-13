A community group which aims to look after Lynn’s main park has recently been reconstituted.

The Friends of the Walks group, which was originally formed in 2007 but has not met since before the pandemic, has recently got back together – and already has a newly formed management committee.

The group was set up to represent residents in park management and planning decisions, in addition to arranging for volunteers to open the Red Mount Chapel.

The Friends of the Walks groups is looking for volunteers to help it maintain Lynn’s park

This work developed further into the maintenance of a community garden and allotment, as well as assisting with park improvement projects.

The Walks, a historic Grade II-listed park, is the largest town centre public park in the county.

It already hosts the weekly parkrun and regular musical concerts in the bandstand during the summer, together with other events such as the annual Pride parade, Heritage Open Day, and the Fawkes in the Walks fireworks display.

The Friends of the Walks group is now keen to deliver the “potential to offer much more to the area”.

It is looking for volunteers who can spare a couple of hours a week between May and September to open the Red Mount, for which full training will be given.

Anyone wishing to become a Friends of the Walks committee member or a Red Mount volunteer guide can email Anna Gunn for further details: agunn.editor@btinternet.com

Details about Friends of the Walks can also be found on its website: https://www.thewalks.uk/