Celebrations were held this week when Lynn’s Breathe Easy group marked its 10th anniversary.

Breathe Easy provides support to people with asthma and lung conditions.

A party was held in the Gaywood Church Rooms, with more than 50 invited guests enjoying a series of speakers including West Norfolk Mayor Margaret Wilkinson plus representatives of groups and organisations dealing with lung conditions.

A cheque for £1,000 was presented to the group by Recipharm (formerly known as Bespak).

Music was provided by the Diamond Motown Show.

A spokesperson for Breathe Easy said: “A highlight of the event was the themed birthday cake, lovingly crafted by L J Phoenix, which served as a focal point for the festivities.

“The Joint Chairs of the group, Pam Mohr and Roger Smith, expressed their deep satisfaction and honour in hosting such a landmark event, underscoring the group’s essence of joy and support.”

Top, mayor Margaret Wilkinson is all smiles as she delivers her speech. Above, Listening to speakers.

The mayor and group members celebrating the anniversary with a special cake. Pictures: Ian Burt

Recipharm, a long-standing supporter of Breathe Easy, was recognised for its decade-long financial contributions, including a donation received during the meeting which will support the group’s ongoing activities such as hall hire, newsletter printing, and postage, among others.

The spokesperson added: “Their assistance has been pivotal in the continued success and operational capabilities of the group.”

Breathe Easy meetings are on the last Monday of every month at Gaywood Church Rooms, 1pm to 3.30pm, excluding bank holidays. It’s free to attend, friends and family are also welcome. For more information call 0300 222 5800.