The Lynn Worfolk Boat Trust was invited to a special presentation ceremony held at the town hall.

Lynn Town Guides have raised and donated £110,000 over the years, with generous grants made to charities deemed to be providing good service to the town in preserving and promoting its historic heritage.

Lynn Worfolk Boat Trust was recently awarded £500 which was presented by the borough mayor Cllr Paul Bland to John Woodford, one of the trust’s volunteers.

John Woodford, Paul Allford, chair of King’s Lynn Town Guides, and West Norfolk borough mayor, Cllr Paul Bland

In his address, Mr Woodford expressed the gratitude of himself and fellow volunteers for the grant.

He pointed out that keeping the historic and unique fishing boat, the Baden Powell, operating was an expensive exercise in spite of the maintenance being carried out by trust volunteers.

He quoted a recent bill for £1,300 for specialist paints, such as anti-foul for the hull.

The grant will also help in new crew training to meet the standards required by the Marine and Coastguard Agency for carrying passengers.

Baden Powell will commence 2025 sailings at the end of this month, with the first sailings scheduled for Sunday, March 23.