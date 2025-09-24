Making new friends and trying something different can be a challenge in older years.

But a Lynn-based group is offering a warm welcome to newcomers and has said thank you to those who have attended events during September’s Friendship Month.

Social groups like Lynn and West Norfolk Oddfellows offer a friendly space to meet new friends, share some company and have activities to look forward to.

Oddfellows is waiting to welcome newcomers

“If you weren’t able to join us this time, please don’t worry there are many more opportunities ahead. In the coming weeks we have a regular meeting at Reffley Community Hall every Tuesday at 2pm. We do various activities as well as our regular get-togethers on a Thursday coffee mornings,” said Alison Schultz, secretary of Lynn and West Norfolk District Branch of Oddfellows.

“If you’d like to come along, you’ll be made very welcome. You can get in touch with me on 07564834292 or by email at: alison.schultz@oddfellows.co.uk and I’ll be happy to send you a diary of local events. You can also see what’s coming up at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events

“We’d be delighted to meet you,” she added.