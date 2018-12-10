Group representing King's Lynn residents respond to proposals for 'Nelson Quay' project

A group representing those who live close to the historic riverfront in Lynn have submitted their feedback on the plans to develop the area.

St Margaret’s with St Nicholas Ward Forum have completed a detailed response to the ‘Nelson Quay’ draft proposals, set out by West Norfolk Council in a public consultation launched last month.

In the response, Julian Litten, chairman of the ward forum, said the forum “strongly advocates” that four storeys is the absolute maximum height of buildings so that open views are not blocked.

A vision of how the Nelson Quay area could look if plans proceed (5570959)

Designs should be adjusted to “blend modernity with a style that is far more in sympathy with the surrounding buildings”, he adds.

While the forum is pleased that a proposed wetland habitat is included in the plans, they are “anxious” the present ‘natural’ aspect of the Nar Loop is properly protected.

Suggestions that Boal Quay car park is ‘rarely fully utilised’ is “completely untrue”, the forum added, and they believe it is “difficult to identify” any alternative sites within an easy walking distance of the current Boal Quay and NCP car parks.

The forum is also calling for foundations of existing structures, in particular listed buildings, to be protected and surveys undertaken before work is enacted, due to the possibility of building on a wetland area, which is therefore unstable ground.

In regards to Harding’s Way, the forum says they are “much relieved” that at present a move to open it up to all traffic is not a part of the scheme.

The forum is also “totally opposed” to the name Nelson’s Quay as they say his links to the town were “minimal”, and suggest George Vancouver and Samuel Gurney Cresswell are “far more appropriate heroes whose name could be employed”.

Feedback from the public consultation is set to be discussed at a meeting of the Regeneration and Development Panel tomorrow evening.