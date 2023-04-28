Among the runners taking to Lynn’s streets for the GEAR 10K on Sunday will be a team supporting those living with Motor Neurone Disease, after the loss of a friend.

A total of 21 runners are expected to line up in their MND Association T-shirts for the King’s Lynn group, and many of them will be doing so in memory of Lynn man Alan Oakes, who worked for various UPVC companies, fitting windows and doors.

Alan, who was a friend and colleague to many of the runners, lost his struggle with MND aged 51 on March 22.

A spokesperson for the group said: “A very popular and likeable man with many friends, who excelled at football.”

They added: “MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease which affects the brain and spinal cord.

“It attacks the nerves which control movement and eventually leaves people unable to move, communicate or breathe.

“It kills a third of people within a year of diagnosis and half within two years. There is no effective treatment and no cure.”