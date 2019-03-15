An informal working group has asked the borough council to support the encouragement of further marine leisure activity in Lynn.

Councillor Jackie Westrop of the group proposed improved facilities for the Lynn waterfront including toilet facilities for marine users, of which there are currently none.

This forms part of a Stage 2 application to the Coastal Community Fund in order to secure revenue which will improve the long-term development of marine activity in Lynn.

She also said the group had discussed extending the visitor pontoons to accommodate demand at peak times.

Speaking during a borough council meeting on Tuesday evening, Mrs Westrop said the “potential to build a livelier waterfront” is in the council’s “grasp”.

“We need to take a holistic view of the waterfront,” she said.

“Commercial traffic does not come here anymore, but actually those business options do increase through this [proposal].

“Boal Quay is an ideal site for that type of activity to be considered.”

Mrs Westrop also told the Regeneration and Development Panel the existing slipway to move boats in and out of the water needs to be replaced.

“The council needs to acknowledge the existing slipway is not fit for general marine purposes,” she said.

“It is a disaster waiting to happen. You can actually be up to your knees in mud, so clearly there are health and safety issues there.”

The panel also heard how additional moorings would utilise existing pathways and cycle links to bring greater footfall into Lynn from Saddlebow.

A lift installation and the employment of a Marine Officer to deal with marketing, as well as promoting the Sail the Wash scheme were also suggested.

Mrs Westrop said the working group investigated the issue because the river can play a key part in the town’s prosperity.

“The economic life of the river is in decline, and its use for social activities is sporadic, albeit successful,” she said.

The informal working group met seven times between June 2018 and February 2019 to discuss and research the proposed initiative.

Councillor Mike Howland argued new pontoons would take trade away and pointed out there are already “two very big docks with moorings” to bolster trade in Lynn.