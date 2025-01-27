The community group which will take on Lynn’s historic Carnegie library has been selected.

Norfolk County Council has announced that The Garage Trust will be entrusted with the facility, following several months of consideration.

The announcement was made by county councillor Jane James, the authority’s portfolio holder for corporate services and innovation, at a cabinet meeting today.

The Garage Trust will be taking on Lynn’s historic Carnegie library

The cultural charity is dedicated to transforming lives through the arts, and has two main sites in Lynn and Norwich.

Cllr James said: “We are pleased to announce that The Garage Trust has been chosen to take on the Carnegie library building.

“We know that this building is important to many people in the town, so it was equally important that we took the time to find the best custodian.

“This decision comes after a thorough and competitive application process and The Garage Trust provides an opportunity to continue the cultural legacy of this historic building.

“The trust has a strong track record of making a real impact on the lives of the people they work with and delivering projects just like this.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to all those who participated in the application process.”

Adam Taylor, CEO of The Garage Trust, said: “We are honoured by this opportunity to take on such a special building as the Carnegie.

“Our vision is to transform lives through the arts and, as we move our practice from The Workshop in the Vancouver Quarter, we hope to continue the cultural legacy of the Carnegie by continuing to provide meaningful and engaging cultural experiences for the community.

“We look forward to working with the residents of King’s Lynn as we relocate and then co-design and develop the building and site for the benefit of all.”

This major announcement follows an application and panel interview process involving representatives from both the county council and West Norfolk Council.

Established in 2002, The Garage Trust offers a wide range of music, theatre and dance classes, community activities, and also presents small-scale performances for children.

The charity plans to work with residents and community members to relocate its vibrant cultural work from elsewhere in the town to the Carnegie, investing in it and safeguarding it for the future.

Long-term plans involve co-designing the site’s development with the community, focusing on sustainability and reducing environmental impact.

The trust will maintain open access to the building, offering both free and paid programmes, and aim for a sensitive refurbishment to preserve the library’s historic features.

The Carnegie’s library services are set to be moved into the town centre, with work already under way on a new community hub in the former Argos building on Baxter’s Plain.

This project, jointly funded by the Government and county council as part of the Lynn Town Deal regeneration programme, will provide a modern space for learning, employment support, community activities, and more.

This new library is expected to open later in 2025.

The Garage Trust and the county council will work together to come to a final agreement, subject to the necessary checks.