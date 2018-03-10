Group uncover childhood memories on visit to Downham Market heritage centre

Bringing back positive childhood memories was the aim of Downham Dementia Café’s visit to Discover Downham this week.

Members of the group completed a number of self-led activities, including making lavender bags and WWII rag rugs and matching up words from the Norfolk dialect with their modern day equivalents on Monday.

Learning officer Meg Barclay said: “It was lovely to have everyone who came along and great to hear so much laughter!” Groups who would like to organise a visit, should email learning@discoverdownham.org.uk. Photo: SUBMITTED.