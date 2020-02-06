JD Cooling Group, which has a base in Lynn, has gained a major contract to supply pioneering fruit ripening technology to an international fruit marketing and distribution company.

A UK-first, the new system will be used for ripening avocados at Worldwide Fruit’s Spalding site. Ripening the fruit in optimal conditions provided by the technology helps to shorten the overall process.

JD Cooling will be installing six Softripe chambers and two new heat recovery chillers at the Lincolnshire site.

Pictured, from left, are Mark Everett, business unit director at Worldwide Fruit, Spalding, John Dye, group chairman, JD Cooling Group and Sebastian Bulnes M., grower at El Parque, grower and supplier of the avocados supplied to WFL and ripened using the Softripe system (28495215)

The award-winning Softripe technology will provide a better quality and tasting fruit, and with a 40 per cent shorter ripening cycle when compared to conventional ripening, energy efficiencies and overall through-put.

Softripe measures and adapts the gas concentration levels and air temperature constantly throughout the ripening process and adjusts these accordingly during ripening.

Examples of the so-called "super-cados" have been showcased this week at Fruit Logistica 2020 in Berlin, recognised as the global stage for the latest innovations, products and services in the international fresh produce trade.

James Tumber, specialist services director at JD Cooling said: “The first in our country, this evolutionary new Softripe system is a leap forward for the UK fruit market. Results and consumer feedback from trials have been outstanding, with Softripe avocados testing better than conventionally ripened ones across the board from taste, texture, quality consistency and shelf-life.

“This contract is also a true demonstration of our group’s ability to provide a full in-house solution as well as 24/7 365 days a year support to make it easier for the customer.”

JD Cooling have been contracted by Worldwide Fruit to provide a full-service solution, with full installation, ongoing maintenance and specialist cleaning services. Work on the new project will start on February 11 with the six Softripe chambers expected to be operational by May.

Neal Collishaw, operations director at Worldwide Fruit, said: “We were impressed with the quality of avocados and are excited by the prospect of being the first provider to distribute Softripe ripened avocados. We’ve worked with JD Cooling for a number of years and really like that they continue to introduce new innovations and work with us in partnership.”

John Dye, group chairman of the JD Cooling Group said: “Innovating with our partners for the benefit of end-users is central to our work and Softripe avocados is another great result of what we can achieve in partnership. It’s an exciting time for us and the future of UK fruit growers and importers.”

Softripe technology, invented by Frigotec GmbH, received Silver for the Fruit Logistica Innovation Award 2019 and is available exclusively in the UK through JD Cooling. For more information visit www.jdcooling.com or call on 01553 767446 or send an email toinfo@jdcooling.com

