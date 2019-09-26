Dozens of charities and community groups have taken part in a Lynn event intended to help people overcome physical and emotional issues in order to achieve their full potential.

The second Yes I Can day, held at the town’s Corn Exchange on Tuesday, brought together more than 40 organisations and companies to provide advice and support.

And officials say many of the groups that took part, and some who didn’t, are already planning to return in 2020.

Yes I Can at King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Pictured at the King's Lynn Men's Shed stall, from left, are Alan Bond, Peter Cousins, Barry Masefield, Derek Gibbs and Dave Spencer

Former borough councillor Sue Fraser, who organised the day on behalf of West Norfolk Council, said she was “delighted” with the success of the day and some connections made during the event are set to continue over the coming months.

She added: “By bringing together agencies and charities with the shared goals and objectives of enriching the lives of those who live with disability or disadvantage, you will build a strong community within both providers and service users.”

Steve Rourke of West Norfolk Carers