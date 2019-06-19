Oliver Reeve (15 months) having a splash in the sunshine.. (12403412)

More than £1,000 was raised towards the upkeep of a Gaywood church during its annual summer fete at the weekend.

Honorary Alderman Clifford Walters, who was deputising for borough mayor Geoff Hipperson, opened the event at St Faith's Church on Saturday afternoon.

No sooner had he done so than he encountered the large figure of The Gruffalo, the monster from the award-winning children's book of the same name.

Kara (6) and Kahlan Hayden (8) with the Gruffalo at the St Faith's Church Rooms Garden Fete.. (12403356)

But it was a friendly, rather than scary, encounter for Mr Walters who was introduced to The Gruffalo by the Rector of St Faith's Church, the Rev Julie Boyd.

The fete, which was held both in the Church Rooms with a range of children's activities in the garden in front of the church, raised £1,083, which will help with the week by week running costs of the church building where Anglicans and Methodists worship and enjoy fellowship together.

Again this year there was a creative art competition for local schools and the theme of a stained glass window attracted dozens of entries.

Designs included ice-cream cornets and cheese burgers in the colourful stained glass pictures which were on display in the church.

The Rev Boyd said it was lovely to welcome people from the wider community to the fete and she said there was a lovely, family atmosphere as people toured the stalls and took part in the various outside games and sideshows.

Children playing Jenga at the St Faith's Church Rooms Garden Fete.. (12403358)

Grace Malkevicius (5) playing Splat the Rat.. (12403416)

Churchwarden Ian Swinton, chairman of the church's fundraising group, "The well-established Gaywood fete is always a popular event and well supported by the local community.

"We thank all our volunteers who worked hard to make it happen. Our thanks go to all those who came along and spent their money.

"Maintaining a centuries-old building like St Faith's is an expensive business these days so every penny raised helps."