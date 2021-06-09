Guided river walk in Lynn will combine Shakespeare and the fascinating Fens

A crossing on Lynn’s unique ferry and a tour of Britain’s oldest working theatre are just two of the attractions of a specialist walk on Saturday, June 19, to celebrate Fens Day 2021.

The free, guided walk is organised by King’s Lynn Town Guides and the Shakespeare Guildhall Trust..

Beginning at the iconic Custom House, the walk continues along one of the fine streets that drew applause from John Betjeman, for a visit to the Guildhall of St George, the country’s largest medieval guildhall and the theatre where Shakespeare is said to have played.

Lynn's quayside on the River Great Ouse (48035354)

Crossing by foot ferry of the River Great Ouse to experience a view of the ancient waterfront from a different perspective follows. From here the tour takes a gentle walk upriver to the South Lynn crossing to return along the east bank to Lynn’s old town via Harding’s Pits, one of the largest Doorstep Greens in England, the River Nar, where Lynn men brought home whales from Greenland for processing and the Hanseatic South Quay.

Fr hundreds of years Lynn provided one of the most vital trade routes for goods entering and leaving the Fens.

“Those who join the tour will see all of this and much besides,” said Ivor Rowlands, of the town guides and the guildhall trust who will be one of the guides. “We are therefore perfectly placed to participate in Fens Day 2021 contributing heritage, nature, wellbeing and accessibility.”

The tour begins at the Custom House, Purfleet Quay at 11am and will last approximately three hours at a leisurely pace. Walking shoes or

comfortable trainers are recommended.

Places are limited and so booking is essential, reservations can be made by emailing Ivor@kingslynntownguides.co.uk

The tour is free but participants will need to pay £1.20 for the ferry.

Donations to help the work of the Shakespeare Guildhall Trust and King’s Lynn Town Guides will be very welcome.