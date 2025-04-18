People living with sight loss are being given the chance to learn about the historical architecture of Lynn with a series of guided walks.

The walks will explore how the town’s unique 12th century development and prosperous Hanseatic trading links gave rise to its medieval market places, guildhalls and churches.

The monthly walks, which will operate throughout the summer, will alternate between a shorter version concentrating on the Minster, Hanse House and Marriott’s Warehouse, and a longer walk which will also take in the Customs House and King Street.

Vision Norfolk is running the guided walks around Lynn

The walks will include the opportunity to touch and feel parts of the buildings to learn more about their origins and history.

Staff and volunteers from Vision Norfolk will be on hand to guide walkers, whatever the extent of their sight loss.

The first short walk took place on Tuesday, with the first longer version taking place on Tuesday, May 13. Both walks start at 2.30pm at Vision Norfolk’s Lynn hub at Thoresby College.

The events will take place monthly, with further walks scheduled for June 10 and July 8.

“King’s Lynn has a rich architectural history, and our town guides are experts at bringing it to life,” said Abbi Waters, volunteer and activities co-ordinator at the Lynn hub.

“They have created these special walks with vision impaired people in mind, and they will incorporate story-telling and the opportunity to touch and feel parts of the buildings so that everyone can really get to grips with our town’s fascinating history.”

Participation in the guided historical walks is free. For more details, and to reserve a place, contact Abbi on 01553 660808 or by email at abigail.waters@visionnorfolk.org.uk

This year, Vision Norfolk is marking 220 years of empowering people living with sight loss to live independent and fulfilled lives.