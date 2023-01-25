Dersingham Guides' recent weekly meeting was slightly different from normal as they took part in a 'Snories at Stories' sleepover at the Stories of Lynn Museum.

The Guides became museum curators for the evening and created a new display for the 1953 floods, which occurred 70 years ago this month.

Guides looked at lots of different pieces of information and each group worked incredibly hard to create their own display panel, which are now available for museum visitors to see.

Dersingham Guides at the Stories of Lynn Museum (62055110)

After spending the night sleeping in the museum gallery only a few feet away from the magnificent King John Cup, the following morning the Guides explored the Gaol House and received a guided tour of the Guildhall and West Norfolk Council chambers. They all received a special badge.