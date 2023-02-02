Plans for Lynn's historic guildhall have moved a step forward this week as tenders are being invited for design work to be taken on for the multi-million pound project.

The invitation to tender has been published on West Norfolk Council's Delta Portal - a procurement site - and seeks an architect-led multi-discipline team to take the design work to the next stage for St George's Guildhall and Creative Hub.

The guildhall is the country's oldest working theatre in which William Shakespeare is believed to have performed.

The project, which has secured just over £8 million from the Government's Town's Fund, will hope to transform the guildhall and surrounding buildings into a "nationally important cultural heritage site at the heart of Lynn's arts and culture scene".

It also aims to enhance "this jewel in Lynn's crown" and turn it into a "welcoming, flexible and accessible place with a varied programme of cultural performances and art-based experiences and opportunities".

The tender is for RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) Stage 2 and 3, with an option to appoint for Stages 4 to 7.

The total contract value is estimated at £1.7 million for this element of the £12 million project.

The deadline for submission of bids is set as March 6, with the successful contractor being appointed by the end of March.

Cllr Graham Middleton, deputy leader of the borough council and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, said: "This is an exciting opportunity for a company to get involved in the development of with this nationally, potentially internationally, important heritage asset."

Cllr Middleton, who is also a representative on the King's Lynn Town Deal Board, added: "I am looking forward to seeing how our early plans are further developed to realise our vision for the future of the guildhall."

Stakeholder and community engagement, along with consultations, will take place throughout the development of the project, which is due to be completed in 2026.