An email sent to members of the Shakespeare Guildhall Trust has furiously attacked the plans for the heritage site in King Street, Lynn.

The former chairman of the trustees of St George's Guildhall, Ivor Rowlands, sent the personal message stating: "I had hoped not to have to write this email, but there comes a time when we have to say 'enough is enough'.

"And so, I’d like to update you on my latest intervention into events at St George’s Guildhall."

Public meeting to discuss Guildhall future called by Shakespeare's Guildhall Trust,..Ivor Rowlands. (58043849)

Plans for the vision for the venue are being managed by organisations made up by the owners, the National Trust, Norfolk County Council and Norfolk Museums, West Norfolk Council and by the Government.

Academic research supports local tradition that William Shakespeare performed as an actor at St George's Guildhall in 1593.

The mission statement says: "The plan builds on the existing heritage and important history of the site as the UK's oldest working theatre, whilst maximising new opportunities to secure the long-term future of St George's Guildhall and Creative Hub.

St George's Guildhall, King' Lynn

"Every possible space on the site will have a dual purpose: by day a heritage attraction, by night an entertainment venue."

Mr Rowlands' intervention concentrates on some aspects of the proposals that West Norfolk Council submitted to the National Lottery Heritage Fund in March.

He said it gave a misleading impression of his position.

He said: "In the minutes of a meeting of the Guildhall Advisory Group on 3rd May, the council recorded the following, 'Ivor Rowlands has sent a letter of support on behalf of the Shakespeare Guildhall Trust ... No such letter was ever written. Despite this, the council has posted these minutes on its website and it is still there'."

Tim Fitzhigham (58043914)

But Tim FitzHigham, creative director and cultural officer at West Norfolk Council, who himself has long been involved in efforts to refurbish the Guildhall, strongly refuted these claims.

He said: "I can categorically say the council isn't lying and attacking the long-standing reputations of these corporate organisations is inaccurate and unhelpful.

"It is putting at risk a £1 million bid and for someone who says they want to help, this is not helpful."

Mr Rowlands went on to say in his email: "In the light of continued refusal of the Council to talk to me and/or Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust in a remotely collaborative and constructive way, I have written to the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

"I did this with a very heavy heart and disappointment that the Council has repeatedly and continuously ignored the requests for dialogue that have been made by Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust (SGT), Lynn Art Culture and Heritage (LArCH) and by me over the past six years.

"The announcement of the council’s application for funding for redeveloping the Guildhall should be greeted by rapturous applause from all quarters of the community of users of the Guildhall, but this is simply not the case.

"The borough council has managed to railroad the entire community of interested parties into allowing its proposals to proceed and I can find no-one who is content with this."

Graham Middleton, deputy leader of West Norfolk Council and cabinet member for business, heritage and culture, and member of the King’s Lynn Town Deal Board, said: "We’re aware of an email that has been sent by the ex-chairman of the Shakespeare Guildhall Trust that shares some concerns regarding St George’s Guildhall.

"The borough council has been working closely with Norfolk Museums Service and the National Trust to secure a long-term sustainable future of the Guildhall.

"We have been consulting a number of stakeholders that currently use the building, as well as the wider community, as we make every effort to seek the views of a broad range of user groups, as well as potential visitors to the site.

"This includes individuals from the Shakespeare Guildhall Trust.

"I am personally looking forward to meeting the new chairman of the Shakespeare Guildhall Trust at a scheduled meeting next Wednesday and building on the relationship we have with the trust.

"We’re still at an early stage in the project and consultation will continue as the project develops.

"We appreciate that people will hold personal views, as to what the future of the Guildhall should look like and we’re doing our best to incorporate these into our plans.

"Ultimately, we all want the same thing, a successful future for St George’s Guildhall."

“We have been open and transparent as the project has developed. We welcome and plan to continue discussions with stakeholders, including the Shakespeare Guildhall Trust, as we continue with our plans to secure funding for this exciting and important project for King’s Lynn. We recognise that there is further work to do, to test some of the ideas and we will have the opportunity to do this during the development phase.

“Regarding the minutes of the meeting referred to in the ex-chairman’s e-mail, they were draft until amended at the following meeting. The minutes were re-issued to all Advisory Group Members, including the author of the email. The amended version is now on the Vision King’s Lynn website.”