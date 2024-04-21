A town theatre is hosting a free birthday event to celebrate Shakespeare with lots of activities for families to get involved in.

St George’s Guildhall in Lynn is getting ready for a day of fun and games with its big birthday bash on Sunday, April 28.

With Tudor music, a Queen Elizabeth I meet and greet, craft sessions, archery and much more, trustees say there will be something for all ages.

Children will get the chance to meet Queen Elizabeth I

The event is being held from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, April 28

Cllr Simon Ring, West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for tourism, events and marketing, said: "Shakespeare’s birthday is always celebrated on St George’s Day (April 23) and where better to celebrate this birthday than in the Guildhall of St George, the only working theatre left in the UK in which it is believed that Shakespeare performed?

“This is a wonderful family day out with plenty of period fun and games to entertain you. We hope you’ll all come down to the Guildhall and enjoy it too."

Families can also explore with the Shakespeare’s stage-keeper scramble family trail and find the ‘Shakespearian props’ hidden around the site.

Activities are being provided free of charge with funding from the borough council and the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.