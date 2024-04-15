A touring BBC political radio programme is set to arrive in Lynn, and you have the opportunity to be part of the audience free of charge.

BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions? sees a panel of personalities from politics and media are posed by members of the audience.

Panellists have no idea what questions are coming up and the show airs most Fridays after the 8pm news - and is later repeated Saturday lunchtimes at 1.10pm

St George's Guildhall in Lynn - where Any Questions? will be hosted

The show is coming to St George’s Guildhall on Friday and tickets are available to book via the Alive Corn Exchange for free.

James Cook will be presenting the political discussion, which will be around 50 minutes long.

It is not currently known who will be on the panel.

On Saturday at 2pm, Any Answers? is a phone-in which gives listeners a chance to join in the debate by calling or e-mailing Anita Anand.

The programme travels throughout the United Kingdom, and occasionally to Europe, at the invitation of local organisations.

The audience submits questions on the day of the broadcast and these are then sifted by the producer who selects ten questions across a range of subjects. Normally, four to six of them are included in the actual broadcast.

Over the years, many figures of note have appeared as panellists, including most past and present leaders of the political parties.

Every Prime Minister since Harold Wilson has appeared on Any Questions? at some point in their political career. Panels also feature many distinguished figures from the worlds of the arts, science, business, law and other areas of public life.

Currently, around 1.59 million people listen to the programme each week, the majority of them hearing the Saturday lunchtime repeat.