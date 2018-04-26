Guinea pigs dumped in box and left on a doorstep in King’s Lynn

Two young guinea pigs have been dumped in a small box and left on a doorstep of an empty property in Lynn.

The male guinea pigs were discovered by a woman on Sunday evening squeezed into a box with a bag of dried guinea pig food.

RSPCA West Norfolk, who have nicknamed them Arthur and Albert, are appealing for information about their abandonment.

They will be held by the RSPCA for a week, and if nobody comes forward to claim them staff will find them a new home. For more information, call 01553 618889 or email receptionrspcanorfolkwest@gmail.com.