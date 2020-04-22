Guinness World Record confirmed for King's Lynn acrobat and gymnast

An acrobat and gymnast from Lynn received a Guinness World Record certificate last week having previously completed a backflip challenge.

Ben Brason, otherwise known as Backflip Ben, completed the most consecutive backward flips on spring-loaded stilts at Lynnsport in May, 2018.

Having completed 26 backflips in succession, Mr Brason was pleased to finally see his official certificate arrive in the post last week.

Ben Brason in action. Picture: SUBMITTED (33881718)

He said: "I did not realise there would be so much paperwork when I was doing the record at the time. It's been an ambition of mine so it's amazing to finally receive it. I used to get The Guinness Book of Records every year and I love the TV show as well."

Mr Brason covered the equivalent of 100 metres when completing the backflips on Lynnsport's athletics track.

The previous world record for successive backflips was 25, and Mr Brason said completing the experience was scary despite the fact he has been a gymnast since the age of seven.

Backflip Ben has appeared at a whole host of prestigious events having learnt gymnastics at Lynnsport from the age of seven. Picture: Jean-Louis Carli (33881792)

He said: "I had five attempts on the day and the main thing was not the backflips themselves, but the dizziness.

"By about eight or nine flips, I could not see the floor or sky so I was just relying on all those years of training to know the feeling rather than seeing what was happening, so it was definitely scary."

After completing this challenge, he now has his sights on the most continuous front flips and another for most continuous 360-degree backwards somersaults.

The stunt performer has previously appeared in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics, and at the West End, including the London Palladium's Snow White pantomime.

When the coronavirus has passed, he will be starting an Academy of Movement with his partner, offering circus, gymnastics and dance classes to all ages throughout the county, including schools and community halls in Lynn.

Ben Brason, otherwise known as Backflip Ben. Picture: SUBMITTED (33882020)

The 27-year-old set up the academy in order to "get people of all ages having fun and keeping active".

As part of the classes, he will have a "giant inflatable track" for people to practice somersaults with a soft landing.

Speaking about how he first became interested in gymnastics, Mr Brason said: "My best mate at the time said it would be really cool to do a backflip.

Ben Brason in action. Picture: SUBMITTED (33881713)

"I had tried the other sports like football but just thought it would be great to complete a backflip, and I fell in love with the sport from that moment on. I truly believe anyone can backflip when they conquer the fear factor.

"I learnt to flip in my garden by tying cushions to myself. I definitely believe practice makes progress and progress makes perfect."

Mr Brason was part of the gymnastics club when studying at the University of Leeds and described the privilege of having a "front row seat" for the London 2012 ceremony.

He said: "For the third scene, I was on an aerial harness on one of the industrial chimneys seeing the biggest scene change of all time just below me. I felt so proud and to see the burning Olympic rings and at the end of the Industrial Revolution I had a tear in my eye."

For more information on the academy, visit www.academyofmovement.co.uk/ and Mr Brason also has a YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/brasonb