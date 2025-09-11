A gym could see a smoothie bar and barber shop added to its facilities - despite worries about business burglaries in the area.

Mark Flowers has submitted a planning application to West Norfolk Council on behalf of Motiv8 24/7 and Fitness Flowers to turn part of the gym into two separate units.

The proposal focuses on two existing rooms on the first floor of the facility in the Nelson Business Park, on Bergen Way in the North Lynn industrial estate.

The smoothie bar and barber would open on the first floor of the gym if approved. Picture: Google Maps

If the application is approved, it will see one unit operate as a smoothie and healthy drinks bar, complete with a bar counter, hand-wash sink, equipment sink, refrigeration, and food preparation area.

The other unit will operate as a barber providing personal grooming services.

Both units will be linked to the gym and will serve members and visitors.

However, a report by the police shows concerns for anti-social behaviour in the area.

Submitted in response to the application, it says: “Examination of crime figures over the site and near vicinity in the past 24 months shows incidences of burglary and criminal damage to businesses and several reports of anti-social behaviour.”

It says the fact the businesses will be linked introduces “vulnerabilities” when controlling access, as the entrance to the gym, smoothie bar and barber will be through the same reception lobby.

This means the reception area will be “important” for controlling permitted access and restricting unwelcome visitors, police say.

The application is out for consultation until September 22.