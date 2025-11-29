There was a special theme to an annual gymnastics display which this year was dedicated to a retiring coach.

When Alive Lynn Gymnastics held their display at Lynnsport as well as showcasing their talents, the gymnasts were honouring Jimmy Xu, who is retiring after almost 32 years as head coach.

More than 500 gymnasts took part on Saturday, November 22, watched by 1,350 spectators across two shows. This was the biggest and best display yet and the theme was 'Jimmynastics'.

Tribute has been paid to the achievements of retiring head coach Jimmy Xu, centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Jimmy Xu started gymnastics in 1970 in China and competed nationally in Acro. He was a base of men’s four which won a national gold medal.

There wasn't an opportunity for China to compete in an international competition during Jimmy’s time. At that time, China and Russia both had extremely high-level gymnasts and they often competed with each other. In the 80s, China were the best in the world.

Jimmy’s coaching career began in 1984 in China. He was invited to coach gymnastics in the UK in 1989 by Fred Look the president of the British Gymnastics Association and started at West Midlands Gymnastics Club.

A young gymnast takes to the floor at the annual display. Picture: Ian Burt

Jimmy was headhunted by Lynnsport and came to Lynn in 1994, starting on May 2.

Jimmy is a British Gymnastics International High Performance coach - an esteemed level which is by invitation only - and there are only a few in this country.

During his career in England, Jimmy has received a number of coaching honours including:

* 1991 National Coach of the Year (British Gymnastics)

* 2013 Regional Coach of the Year (British Gymnastics)

* 2014 Best West Norfolk coach (Sports Council)

A tower of strength. Picture: Ian Burt

Over the years, Jimmy has developed thousands of gymnasts, a number of which have competed internationally including taking an Acro men’s four to compete on the world stage in Hawaii.

His legacy is not just in the gymnasts he has developed, it includes the coaches.

A spokesperson said: “All of our coaches past and present during Jimmy's time including our new volunteers will have been trained and mentored by Jimmy.

Younger gymnasts showcase their skills. Picture: Ian Burt

“Over the years hundreds of coaches have benefitted from Jimmy’s knowledge and experience which is one of the key reasons King’s Lynn Gymnastics is in such a good place today with over 1,000 people on programmes.

“Jimmy has supported our gymnastics development manager in creating an inclusive and developmental pathway, challenging and supporting gymnasts at every step of their journey.”

Tommy Goode, head of performance and development for Alive, said: “On behalf of the council, Alive, Lynnsport, the gymnastics team, fundraising committee and gymnasts, we would like to thank Jimmy for his contribution and achievements over the years.

Strength and tumbling skills from some of the gymnasts. Picture: Ian Burt

“Jimmy will be sorely missed but he can be immensely proud of what he has created over the years. Jimmy truly put the Jim in ‘Jimnastics'.”

Jimmynastics Showcase and Alive Gymnastics is sponsored by Eric’s Fish & Chips and Eric’s Pizza.

Gymnasts of all ages took part in the annual showcase event. Picture: Ian Burt

Skills on display at the tribute display. Picture: Ian Burt