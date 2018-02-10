Gymnasts spring into action at Alive Lynnsport in King’s Lynn

A new tumble track has been installed at Alive Lynnsport to better the experience of visitors to their gymnastics facility.

The £28,400 project is led by King’s Lynn Gymnastics Club’s fundraising committee who donated £10,400 and West Norfolk Council who contributed the remaining £18,000 towards improving the facilities at Alive Lynnsport.

The money went towards replacing the landing pit foam and installing a new tumble track for gymnasts.

Head coach for gymnastics at Alive Lynnsport, Jimmy Xu, said: “Our gymnasts can now train on the new track, which will help them to gain confidence and composure.

“This will bring results as they go on to compete around the country. The replacement foam has made a massive difference too as it is a great landing for our younger gymnasts as they train and develop.”

Mr Xu said they are extremely thankful to King’s Lynn Gymnastics Club’s fundraising committee and West Norfolk Council for their support and investment in this facility.

Zan Coppin of King’s Lynn Gymnastics Club’s fundraising committee said: “We work tirelessly to raise money to support gymnasts at competitions, assist with the coaches’ development, and to purchase new equipment.

“Funds are raised through hosting competitions, raffles, sponsored events and an annual display. To develop world class competitors we need world class facilities and this track is the same as the track used by current British competitors in leading clubs including Andover, Wakefield, Birmingham and Milton Keynes.”

Alive Leisure is welcoming EMG Nissan, Hardwick Narrows, as Alive Gymnastics first sponsor later this month, and is opening classes to children, aged 18 months up to elite gymnasts, interested in the sport.

West Norfolk Council’s deputy leader, Elizabeth Nockolds, said: “Developing young people and encouraging them to follow a healthy active lifestyle is crucial.

“We have seen some of gymnasts go on to join the GB squads and we hope, with this continued investment, we will see the same happen in the future.

“We were pleased to be able to support the fundraising efforts of the club, and delighted that the investment is receiving a really positive response from gymnasts and coaches.”

For more information about gymnastic classes at Alive Lynnsport, visit http://www.aliveleisure.co.uk/alive-lynnsport/gymnastics