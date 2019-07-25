H&M opening still unclear

Eager shoppers waiting for the opening of the long-awaited new flagship store for the Vancouver Quarter, H&M, will have to display a little more patience as the Swedish-based firm said it still had no date for when the doors would open.

An August opening date had been previously trailed, but a spokesman for H&M said this week: “We don’t have a confirmed opening date yet. We are having issues with access.”

Work on the former Beales site began in August 2017.

The Vancouver Centre’s owners, a consortium led by retail specialist LAP in joint partnership with West Norfolk Council, engaged retail architects the Colman Partnership to design the enlarged store.

Construction has now finished and the £3.8 million project is ready to house stores not only H&M but four other smaller retail outlets to add to the vibrancy of the town centre.