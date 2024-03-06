A hairdresser that has been in the heart of Lynn for more than 40 years has been crowned as the town’s champion as it scooped up a Mayor’s Business Award.

Images Hair and Beauty on Blackfriars Street was chosen for the King’s Lynn Champion Award. The salon was up against fellow Lynn BID payers Just Essentials and Rusty Krab Rum Shop.

Owner Annette McNaught said she was “ecstatic” that the team won the award.

The team at Images Hair and Beauty with owner Annette McNaught holding award (left) with Vicky Etheridge (right). Picture: Ian Burt

A total of 16 members of staff are at Images, including two beauty therapists.

Annette said: “I’m absolutely delighted and really ecstatic to have won the award. It means an awful lot after 41 years to be recognised for our services. It’s lovely, I’m really proud.

“We do lots of charity work, last year we did a charity event and raised more than £6,000 for children with leukaemia. We tend to build on that as we have a platform to do that and we love it.”

Vicky Etheridge, King’s Lynn BID manager. Picture: Ian Burt

The sponsor of the King’s Lynn Champion Award was Discover King’s Lynn. Vicky Etheridge, BID manager, said: “It is our fifth year sponsoring this category and for me personally, my fifth presenting the award and I feel as proud and privileged today as I did the first time.

“I'd like to thank our judges, Katie Norwood from Norfolk Chambers, and Nicky Crown from WhataHoot, who were our winners last year.

West Norfolk Mayor's Business Awards 2024. Picture: Ian Burt

“In the words of our judges, the passion and commitment of this business shines so bright - they really do put Lynn at the heart of what they do.”