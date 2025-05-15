Hair and beauty students showcased their talent and creativity at a prestigious competition taking home a clutch of top place certificates.

Students from the College of West Anglia (CWA) took part in the Association of Hairdressers’ and Therapists’ National Competition held recently at Blackpool.

The event brought together students from across the country to compete in a range of categories, highlighting the best emerging talent in the hair and beauty industry.

First place for Chelsi Hudson in High Fashion Long Hair Styling

CWA students achieved outstanding results on the national stage with Chelsi Hudson winning the Long Hair Styling category, Kiya Walker finishing third in Fantasy Make-Up and Lorna Coote taking fourth place in Upper Torso Body Paint.

Samantha Hall, lecturer in hair and beauty at CWA, said: “We are incredibly proud of the students and all they’ve achieved. I really hope this opportunity will inspire more students to compete.”

Chelsi said: “I really enjoyed doing the competition, going to Blackpool was a great opportunity and experience, being able to compete against other amazing hairdressers from all over the UK. I most enjoyed seeing all the different talents from hair to makeup, and winning first place was an outstanding achievement for me.”

Lorna Coote with her fourth place in Upper Torso Body Painting

Asked if she had any advice for students thinking about entering next year, Chelsi added: “If I could give any tips, it would be to use your imagination, think outside of the box, and create something that will stand out and wow the judges.”