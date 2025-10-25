A supermarket has supported college students in Lynn with a donation to help with their course.

The College of West Anglia’s Hair and Beauty department received a generous donation of make-up products from Tesco in Gaywood, providing students with additional resources to enhance their learning and practical training.

The donation included a variety of professional-quality cosmetics, giving students the opportunity to practice and develop their skills using real-world products.

Rebecca Aves, Gaywood Tesco community champion, has handed the items over to the CWA hair and beauty students

Staff and students alike welcome the contribution, which will support hands-on training across courses including hairdressing, beauty therapy, and media make-up.

Rebecca Aves, Tesco community champion, said: “We love to be able to give back to the local community and help with resources that we can. It’s really nice to know that these products will be helpful for students to use in their courses and practical work.”

The gift from Tesco highlights the value of partnerships in supporting education and career development; while also providing students with the tools they need to prepare for future roles in the hair and beauty industry.