Hair and beauty students at the College of West Anglia hosted a successful ‘wear it pink’ fundraiser last week to support breast cancer research.

The event in Lynn brought together students and the local community to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of early detection, and vital funds for research.

‘Wear it pink’ is a nationwide fundraising event that goes towards life-changing charities.

Clients were able to enjoy pampering treatments such as relaxing massages and soothing pedicures, or enjoy wash and blow dry treatments.

The week-long event gave students the chance to apply their skills in a real-world setting while also fundraising for a cause they feel passionately about.

One client, Carley Antoshko, said: “I enjoyed my hair being washed and blow-dried, and the expert advice I received on products that will benefit my hair type.

“My hair smells amazing and I got such a professional service. This was such a great way to fund-raise for such a brilliant cause.”

Dressed all in pink, the hair and beauty department at the college raised £325 across the week, with all proceeds going directly to Cancer Research UK.

Reporting by Elizabeth Cumbley