It was the circle of life for a town primary school that put on a showstopping end-of-year musical.

Year 6 pupils at St Martha’s Catholic Primary School in Lynn have been welcoming in family and friends this week to watch them perform The Lion King.

Putting on an end-of-year musical has become a tradition at St Martha’s, with previous Year 6 cohorts performing Matilda, Sister Act, High School Musical and more.

Lots of singing and dancing was seen at St Martha's Catholic Primary School. Picture: Ian Burt

For learning support assistant and director Sara Brennock, it was the circle of life, as The Lion King was the first production she helped with at the school eight years ago.

The pupils had just six weeks to prepare for the show after completing their SATS exams before leaving for secondary school.

All of the costumes, props and backdrops have been made by staff at the school and pupils even got to work on making their own headdresses during art lessons.

“Everyone who is in Year 6 is in it,” said Ms Brennock, who also organised all of the choreography.

She added: “We make sure that throughout the school every year group will perform something in that year.

“Year Reception, 1 and 2 will do the Nativity at Christmas time. Year 3 and 4 will do an Easter production and Year 5 do a Shakespeare play.”

Ms Brennock said that excitement builds up throughout St Martha’s during the build-up to the musical performance.

“The children worked so hard. They really have to pull it together because most of these children don't do any performing arts outside of school,” Ms Brennock added.

Children designed some of their own headdresses for the show. Picture: Ian Burt

Students put on a special performance of the Lion King. Picture: Ian Burt

Lots of singing and dancing was seen at St Martha's Catholic Primary School. Picture: Ian Burt

“Some students may have hidden talents that they never knew they had. Lots of children are not always given opportunities at home.”