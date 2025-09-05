There are expected to be half-hourly trains from Lynn to Cambridge when a new station opens in the city next year.

When the Cambridge South station opens in early 2026, all passing services - which are operated by Greater Anglia, Great Northern, Thameslink, and CrossCountry - are expected to use it from day one.

Ahead of the East Coast Main Line timetable change planned for December this year, service levels for the new station have been confirmed.

The new Cambridge South station is expected to open in early 2026. Picture: Network Rail

The service provision is expected to be similar to current service levels at Cambridge station, offering strong regional and national connectivity for passengers using the new station.

Services will include the usual hourly Great Northern trains to and from Lynn. These are expected to be half-hourly during most of the morning and mid-afternoon from Monday to Saturday.

Greater Anglia will also provide an hourly service to and from Norwich, operating only during off-peak times.

There are expected to be some half-hourly trains between Lynn and Cambridge when the new station opens. Picture: Iliffe

The station is forecast to serve around 1.8million passengers annually and will significantly improve connections across the East of England and to key destinations nationwide.

Katie Frost, Network Rail's route director for Anglia, said: "Cambridge South will be an amazing new station for passengers travelling to and from the adjacent biomedical campus.

Martin Beable, Greater Anglia’s managing director, said: “The new Cambridge South railway station will significantly improve travel and connectivity in the region, serving the biomedical campus and the growing number of science and healthcare specialists, employees, and hospital visitors, as well as the local communities nearby.

“We look forward to operating the station when it opens next year. The station will be served by our modern fleet of trains which have helped Greater Anglia achieve consistently excellent punctuality and performance standards over the past five years.”

John Whitehurst, chief operating officer at Govia Thameslink Railway, added: "We are delighted to confirm that all our Thameslink and Great Northern trains passing through Cambridge South will call at the new station once it opens early next year.

"The new station will make it easier for people to travel, with fast and frequent services to London alongside direct connections to key regional destinations such as Stevenage, Ely, King’s Lynn and Gatwick Airport.

"The new timetable being introduced this December will also mean shorter journey times between Cambridge and London."