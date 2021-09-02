A brand new report, exactly six months on from the murder of Sarah Everard, has been undertaken by Grazia, a weekly women's magazine that originated in Italy.

According to its new study, statistics show that half of UK women still feel unsafe on the streets.

Similarly West Norfolk's Pandora Project have undertaken a Facebook survey and the statistics show women's attitudes towards their own safety is still a concern.

September sees the Paint it Purple campaign launched by Pandora Project based in Lynn, high-lighting awareness of domestic abuse experienced by women and children in West Norfolk.

Pandora Project are behind the campaign with Lynn hair and beauty salons taking part to show support and provide advice to women who may disclose abuse when they talk to their hair dresser. Salons can provide lifelines to women experiencing domestic abuse and Pandora Project are engaging with the salons to help train staff in how to handle such disclosures.

Sophie Girton and Tasha Olive own Purfleet Studios in Lynn and have decorated their window with a purple display to support the campaign.

Sophie said: "It is not just about a push or a shove or a black eye. It is about manipulation and control in different ways. It is about talking with clients and finding out if this relationship healthy and is it safe to stay?"

Pandora Project also undertook a survey and Emma, Pandora Project's social media support said: "The poll that we conducted on our own facebook page showed that 88% women have felt scared or intimidated walking home at night.

"We all need to work together, schools, colleges, councils, police force, agencies, to ensure that women's safety becomes a priority as we believe that everyone has the right to live without fear."

The Grazia magazine survey sample size was 2,000 British men and women and it shows the impact of the abduction and murder of Sarah Everard has had on the UK as a whole. It has made us all think about how to improve the general safety and awareness of women who are still at threat.

Marketing executive Sarah Everard was abducted when walking home through Clapham, London after an evening out with friends.

Researchers from Grazia magazine undertook nationwide research, suggesting as many as 48 percent of women do not feel safe, despite 77 percent of both men and women agreeing the tragedy was a defining moment in terms of the conversation around women and safety.

Grazia editor Hattie Brett said: “Six months on, while it’s positive to see men actively wanting to be part of this conversation and considering ways to make women feel safer, the statistics around women’s actual experiences are still shocking. No one should feel unsafe walking home. Whilst conversation continues to be crucial, we now call on the authorities to listen to the groundswell of support for systemic change that will make women safer.

“Earlier this year we united with other platforms across our parent company Bauer Media to launch the #IWalkWithWomen initiative, hosting a panel discussion focused on women’s safety. It felt vital to ignite a conversation on how to tackle violence against women, given the outpouring of emotion and anger from women across the UK following Sarah Everard’s tragic death.”

37 percent of the men surveyed said, since the tragedy, they have thought about or researched ways to make women feel safer on the streets.

Yet, in the last six months, 48 percent of women have felt nervous about someone walking behind them, 29 percent have been worried about someone driving slowly past them, and over a quarter (26 percent) have received unwanted male attention from a stranger.

As many as 23 percent have felt frightened while at home alone and 21 percent have felt threatened while walking outside at night.

The nationwide survey of 2,000 men and women also revealed as many as one in five women (22 percent) have been wolf whistled at during the last six months, while 21 percent have been cat called.

Meanwhile, 21 percent have found themselves being approached by someone in the street, despite giving no indication that they wished to have a conversation.

And shockingly, 17 percent have felt threatened on the street in broad daylight, while one in ten women (12 percent) have received sexist abuse from a stranger.

This research has been carried out in partnership with GoFundMe who have created a centralised hub for those who want to take action and help charities working to end male violence.

The study also found that during the last six months following Sarah’s death, three quarters of UK women have felt more aware of potential danger during the evenings.

This means that half have chosen to stick to walking along main roads only, 38 percent deliberately put their phone away so they’re not distracted, and a third (34 percent) always walk home with a friend.

Over a third (37 percent) of the men surveyed claimed they had made a conscious effort to try to make women feel safer, with 54 percent offering to walk female friends home and 47 percent crossing the road to try and give a woman walking on her own more space.

And more than a quarter (26 percent) have called out other men who have made women feel unsafe or harassed.

While more than half (56 percent) of the men polled challenged their male counterparts for using derogatory or sexist language when discussing women.

Yet although a third of men (32 percent) don’t mind taking on the notion of “all men” as a collective responsibility to make women feel safer, 65 percent complained that people should stop insinuating that all men pose a threat.

16 percent of men surveyed confessed that the last six months has made them reconsider the way they behave around women, while seven in ten men (71 percent) agree that women should be made to feel safe when out at night alone.