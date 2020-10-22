A spooktacular Pumpkin trail will be on offer for children this half-term in Lynn town centre.

Along with the Vancouver Quarter, Discover King’s Lynn has organised the Covid-safe Halloween trail which runs from October 24-31.

Families are being encouraged to put their best capes on and head into town to find all 15 pumpkin stickers which will be planted in store windows.

Discover King's Lynn

Participants will not need to enter the store, they need to spot the sticker then carry on to the next one.

Participants must also watch out for the special, gold pumpkin which will move location each day.

Once families have spotted all the pumpkins, they can grab a selfie in front of the ‘horribly haunted house’ and send it to the organisers via social media to be entered into a daily prize draw with over £500 of high street vouchers to be won.

King John statue, New Conduit Street, King's Lynn

Families should upload their photos to social media and use the hashtag #HalloweenKL as well as stating the location of the gold pumpkin.

Costumes are highly encouraged, and an additional prize will be awarded for ‘Best Costume of the Week’.The rule of six applies to the trail and all competition entries must be made by 8pm each day. Winners will be contacted on social media.