Visitors have been given an insight into frontline care at a series of emergency taster events.

The School of Nursing at the College of West Anglia’s Lynn campus opened its doors for the immersive, hands-on events.

From mastering the art of the hospital bed to delivering CPR on both adults and children, attendees were given the chance to step into the shoes of healthcare professionals and explore vital, life-saving skills.

One of the emergency scenarios presented to those at the immersive event

Participants learned how to perform a primary survey, take accurate blood pressure readings, respond to seizures, and manage anaphylaxis – all under the guidance of head of school of nursing studies, Adrian Debney.

These free sessions were particularly aimed at those outside the sector, individuals considering a career change or return to education, who wanted to explore whether a future in health and social care could be their next step.

The event highlighted the college’s commitment to supporting new routes into the care profession at a time when these skills are in demand more than ever, a spokesperson said.

Mr Debney said: “This week has been a fantastic opportunity for community outreach – strengthening our local care force while inspiring and developing future talent. It is all about giving individuals the insight and motivation to discover their place in the health and social care sector.”

Visitors also experienced the college’s cutting-edge facilities including its advanced Trauma Simulation Lab, fully equipped with industry-standard tools and technology.

Attendees got up close with the TraumaMan and SimMom medical mannequins which realistically mimic real-world scenarios such as childbirth and critical trauma care.

A virtual dissection table also allowed participants to explore human anatomy in fully interactive, 3D environment, a resource which is typically found in universities and hospitals.

The event gave attendees a powerful, hands-on introduction to what a future in healthcare could look like and sparked inspiration in many who may now take the next step toward a fulfilling career in the sector, the college said.