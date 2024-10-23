Degree students got an insight into how history is stored in town as part of their “creating the past” module.

The group of students on the BA (Hons) History and English Literature programme at University Centre West Anglia (UcWA) visited Lynn’s Archives near the Saturday Market Place.

The students, who are based at Lynn’s College of West Anglia Campus, are completing a “creating the past” module.

Students got to explore Lynn Archives

The visit offered a valuable blend of academic learning and practical, hands-on experience with historical primary sources.

During the visit, the archivist, Luke Shackell, delivered an insightful talk on the role of archives in preserving local history and the significance of primary sources in understanding the past.

Following the talk, students were given the chance to explore some of the archive’s extensive collection, including original construction maps of the College of West Anglia from 1954, which were displayed prominently on the central table.

Students visited Lynn Archives near the Saturday Market Place

Charlotte Insley, lecturer at UcWA, said: “This experience was more than just an academic exercise.

“The opportunity to interact with these historical documents is crucial in providing students with the practical skills necessary for their academic and future careers.

“Understanding how to interpret and analyse primary sources is a key element in studying history, and it offers a first-hand appreciation of how historical narratives are constructed.”

Engaging with local archives and historical documents offers an “invaluable opportunity” for students to apply their learning in real-world contexts, preparing them for careers in research, education, and beyond.