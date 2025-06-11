This weekend sees the 20th anniversary of an event which celebrates Lynn’s rich Hanseatic heritage.

The popular annual Hanse Festival has a host of events organised on Saturday and Sunday, June 14 and 15.

Events will be spread over a range of venues but several will be centred around the town’s King’s Staithe Square.

Looking back to celebrations at a previous Hanse Festival

Saturday will see an exhibition at True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum from 10am to 4pm - and the North Street museum will also be the venue for children’s maritime crafts and pirates activities from 10.30am to 1pm, followed by a Shanty workshop and concert from 2pm to 6pm.

From 2pm to 3.30pm there will be a Hanse film and South Quay talks at Marriott’s Warehouse, and at 2pm guided walk will start from Stories of Lynn in the Saturday Market Place.

Sunday sees a grand flag parade starting at 11.30am from the Tuesday Market Place, arriving at King’s Staithe Square around noon with Lithuanian dancing.

This will followed by a host of family entertainment throughout the day including live music on stage, themed craft activities for youngsters from 11am to 4pm in King’s Staithe Square, live ‘Time Will Tell’ production performances will be spread across the afternoon in the square and some in the Saturday Market Place. Clifton House tower will be open to visit from noon to 3pm for a fee.

Children are being urged to wear their best pirate outfit for a best dressed competition at 1pm at King’s Staithe Square.

Nelson’s Shanty Men will be performing during the afternoon and Lynn Minster will host an organ recital at 1.30pm.

Other Sunday attractions include a drop-in cafe at the Minster and The Knights of Skirbeck from noon in the town centre.

There will also be a guided walk at 2pm from Stories of Lynn, music in the Bank House area at 3pm by four-piece ensemble Cambridge Waites and a Steampunk best dressed competition at 3pm in the Rathskeller beer garden.

The festival will be brought to a close with Hanse Evensong music concert at 5pm at the Minster.

Organised by the Hanse Festival committee you can find out more at kingslynnhansefestival.co.uk where you will see a map giving details of times,

venues and events.