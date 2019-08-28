Hanseatic Ski Race sees visitors pack banks of River Ouse

“Everything fell right for us this year” said the organiser of Lynn’s Hanseatic Ski Race on the River Ouse.

Taking place over the Bank Holiday Weekend, the annual event has already been granted a provisional date of 13-14 June next year after research into the tides.

This year was the fifth time Lynn has hosted the ski race with organiser Jason Russell saying it was the best-ever attendance with “thousands” enjoying the racing.

Lynn's Minster provided a perfect backdrop for those watching the racing from the banks of the Ouse

“It was absolutely tremendous. There were a lot more people here than previous years,” Mr Russell said.

“I did a bit of a headcount on the Saturday morning and there were around 3,000 people by the afternoon. Then on the Sunday, the crowds were six or seven rows deep.”

As well as Formula 1,2 and 3 water ski racing, there were also activites to keep the children entertained such as Punch & Judy, face-painting and clowns.

Racing on the River Ouse for annual event

Fireworks were set off on Saturday evening, and there were live performances from Redemption and Mark Purdy.

The jet-skiers also impressed the crowds with demonstrations after each day of racing.

“We have one of the best events which just gets better and better but this one definitely tops all years,” Mr Russell added.

Plans are already in place for next year's event