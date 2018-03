A resident of The Paddocks Care Home is Swaffham celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday surrounded by family and friends.

Doris Townsend spent her 100th birthday listening to music by Vera Lynn and “absorbing” the atmosphere.

Unit manager Jane Shiner said: “There was a party in the afternoon with balloons and banners. It was a lovely day.”

Pictured above, Doris Townsend with daughter Karen Townsend-Hurt, activities coordinator Jenny Strutt and care assistant Rebecca Preston. MLNF18PM03151