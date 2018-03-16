Happy 10th birthday Arbuckles!

A restaurant in Downham is marking its 10th birthday next week with 10 days of celebrations. On Monday, Arbuckles customers past and present are invited to a big birthday bash at the restaurant at Stone Cross.

To mark a decade, diners will be enjoying a special birthday menu and birthday cake, alongside table magic entertainment. It was back in 2008 that John and Maxine Murphy opened the American restaurant and bar.

Since then Arbuckles has expanded twice and more recently opened its sister restaurant in Ely.

In 2008 Arbuckles had a workforce of just 12 and now, 10 years later, there are 140 employees across the two restaurants.

Mr Murphy said: “Ten years is a big milestone for the whole Arbuckles family as well as for Maxine and I.

“We’re really looking forward to celebrating with everyone who has supported us over the years.

!It’s going to be a lot of fun as well as a great chance to celebrate the service of all the staff who have been with us from the start.”

Bookings are advised for the celebrations, and a range of offers will be available.

Pictured are original members of the team. From left, supervisor Kerri Ely, chef Thomas Gessler, owner Maxine Murphy, operations manager Sharon Collins, owner John Murphy, chef Michael Ballard, general manager Hannah Bates and supervisor Chris Heyes. MLNF18MF03059