A Lynn couple who have been homeless for over a year have now found accommodation in Long Sutton.

Paul and Ingrid Stannard are newlyweds who spent the best part of the pandemic living in their Ford Focus in Lynn Sainsbury's car park.

The pair were then moved to the Lynn Travelodge by the council, where they have been staying for the last month.

Paul and Ingrid Stannard (54486542)

Mr Stannard was concerned that they were about to face living in the car once more, as their time in the Travelodge had come to an end.

Last week, the council helped fund accommodation in Long Sutton, where the Stannards have been accepted as tenants.

Mr Stannard said: "We just want to put it all behind us and settle in. My wife is on cloud nine at the moment, and we no longer have to worry about her health problems.

"It's a good place, suitable for our needs - we will probably just chill out for a while and then have a little get together to celebrate."

Paul and Ingrid Stannard outside of the Travelodge in Lynn (54977258)

Despite their happiness at finally finding a home the Stannards believe there is still "work to do" regarding the homeless in Lynn.

Mr Stannard said: "Yes the council helped us in the end, but there is still work to do with the homeless, there are a lot of people out there who need help like we got."

The couple will move in to their new home this month, and are currently staying with a friend.

Mr Stannard said: "Our friend said to us 'you aren't staying in the car again' and put us up, we are really grateful."