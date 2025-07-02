A Lynn-based hard rock band is gearing up to kick off the second weekend of Festival Too.

Dead Horse will be taking to the stage on the Tuesday Market Place this Friday night, promising a “high energy set” - a moment that has been a decade in the making for the band.

They are the first act to perform this weekend after Festival Too had a busy start with a huge fireworks display and performances from tribute acts Taylored Swift and noasis last Saturday.

Homegrown talent was celebrated on Sunday, finishing with festival legends Edison Lighthouse - the band that has played the festival more than any other - returning to the stage.

It was also the first time that the Lynn band Modern Haze performed at Europe’s largest non-ticketed festival.

There is a busy lineup this weekend, with After Drive, SKA Souls and The Rick Parfitt Jnr Band performing on Friday after Dead Horse, who were this year’s Battle of the Bands winner.

Battle of the Bands is a competition held each year by Festival Too and West Norfolk Council to find a worthy act to take to the stage in the summer.

This Saturday will feature headliner Tony Hadley, of Spandau Ballet - but before that, Boogaloo will perform at 7.15pm, Liverpool pop sensation Sonia at 7.50pm, top 80s tribute act Wild Boys at 8.35pm, before Hadley at around 10pm.

Dead Horse was formed in 2012 by guitarist Stu ‘Spy’ Kirby and frontman Allan Williams (Big Al) and soon became known locally.

However, when Stu suffered a stroke a year later, the band’s journey took a detour.

He handed the reins to guitarist John Bamber (Johnny B), who joined Big Al, Stuart ‘Beef Stu’ Jones on bass, and Vinnie Doy (Vinnie the Helmet) on drums - forming the lineup that Dead Horse fans know today.

The band has rocked pubs, clubs, biker rallies and festivals across East Anglia with their unique blend of classic and modern rock/metal covers.

The band got their name from a phrase Stu Kirby once said: “Being in a band is like flogging a dead horse.”

Over the years, Dead Horse made several attempts to crack Festival Too through the Battle of the Bands route.

They were repeatedly pipped at the post, most recently in 2023, when they lost out to another act at the Hunstanton heats.

Yet, determined as ever, they returned in 2024 - and this time, their persistence paid off.

Dead Horse will be taking to the stage from 7.15pm to 7.45pm on Friday.

