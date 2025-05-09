A town law firm has welcomed a new partner, bringing its total to 15.

Lynn-based Fraser Dawbarns has appointed David Moulton, and he took up the new role from the start of May.

He specialises in property litigation and works with businesses across the region on a wide range of property matters.

Managing partner Iain Grimes, new partner David Moulton, and fellow partner Neil John

While this often involves seeking to resolve property-related disputes, he is also keen to be proactive in his support for the sector.

Mr Moulton is currently helping landlords and letting agents prepare for the impact of the new measures introduced by the Renters’ Rights Bill.

He lives in Lynn and has been part of the team at Fraser Dawbarns for a little over ten years.

He joined the firm as a paralegal and then became a trainee, having first obtained a degree from the University of East Anglia. He qualified as a solicitor in 2017.

Although now specialising in property litigation, Mr Moulton has a sound general litigation background and additional expertise in employment law.

Iain Grimes, Fraser Dawbarns’ managing partner, said: “We are always delighted to be able to make well-deserved promotions from within the firm.

“David’s appointment is very much in line with our strategy of continually enhancing the services and support we can offer to local and regional businesses.

“The number of businesses that we support in King’s Lynn, Wisbech and the surrounding areas continues to rise, and we are increasingly in a position to offer the broad range of specialist services that they may need.”

Mr Moulton added: “Having begun my legal career with the firm a little over ten years ago, it is very rewarding to now be promoted to the role of partner.

“Fraser Dawbarns is proud to invest in and reward ‘home grown’ lawyers where possible and I’m very much looking forward to helping to develop the disputes team and the wider business in the years ahead.”