West Norfolk politicians have played a key part in persuading the Government to commit to rebuilding the new Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Today, three of the main players in that campaigning have reacted to the long-awaited decision.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild said: “The announcement that QEH will be one of the new hospitals that the government is committed to building by 2030 is fantastic news.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild, Health Secretary Steve Barclay MP and Lord Markham, the Health Minister leading the New Hospitals Programme, meeting to finalise the announcement.

“Following more than three years of hard campaigning, I’m delighted the compelling case I’ve been putting forward for a new hospital has been accepted.

“This success was only possible by working closely with Team QEH, local MPs, councils, and with strong local support.

“This means a hospital fit for the future will be built and it is a momentous day for West Norfolk. Now I will work with QEH, the NHS, and government to deliver the new hospital patients and staff deserve by 2030.”

Former West Norfolk Council leader Stuart Dark travelled to London to press Health Secretary Steve Barclay on a new hospital

Former West Norfolk Council leader Stuart Dark, who leads the Borough’s Conservative group, has also worked tirelessly towards securing the new build.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted that the government has confirmed funding for a new QEH. It's been a long difficult journey, but we've got there.

“Over the last couple of years, as someone closely engaged in the effort to convince decision makers a long way from West Norfolk of the strength of the case and dire need, I've seen first hand how hard the QEH's leadership and bid teams have worked, supported by James Wild MP, LIz Truss MP, the borough council's leadership, individual councilors, surrounding partners, the local media and the public.

“I couldn't be more proud of the collective, collaborative effort that led to this huge, vital success for us all.”