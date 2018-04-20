Hardwick jobs boost plan on ‘dead land’ on industrial estate

Plans to build a major development on the Hardwick Industrial Estate have been submitted to West Norfolk Council.

Developers propose building 19 units on a site behind Extons Place and Kings Avenue, with access from Rollesby Road.

Council chiefs are welcoming this development and say it could bring more jobs to Lynn and is the “best use of a piece of dead land”.

The application reads: “The proposals are for further small scale industrial development in keeping with other industrial units on the Hardwick Industrial Estate.

“The applicant proposes the construction of 19 number 225 square metre light industrial or storage and distribution units.

“The total site area is 4.6 acres but the shape of the site and the retention of mature trees and the land drain and watercourse results in the usable area of the site being reduced to 2.7 acres.”

It says developers have designed units which will blend in with the buildings already standing on the estate, using greens and light greys.

The application continues: “The applicant has a proven track record in implementing planning applications and proposes a carefully designed scheme that will retain the character and natural quality of the site with unique selling points bring financial visibility to the proposal.

“The proposed light commercial units are in keeping with the scale of other commercial units on the Hardwick Industrial Estate and there is no over-looking or over-bearing of the adjoining dwellings.

“The appearance and layout of the proposed units has been carefully considered to ensure that the proposed are low key in appearance and compliment the character of the site.

“The provision of a reinforced landscape buffer zone further minimises the impact on nearby dwellings.”

West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for corporate projects and assets, Alistair Beales said: “It is a great idea. It would be a significant investment or a specialist investment although it is still subject to council approval.

“It would be the best use of a piece of dead land that has been standing unused for many years. There is housing development nearby and it could become a live, work scenario.

“There is a lot of demand in King’s Lynn and if we hadn’t build the units we did in the 60s we would be in a very different position today.

“The number of jobs brought in would be dependent on what businesses take up the units.”