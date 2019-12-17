Hardwick Sainsbury's collection in aid of brave fire services community

Fire officers will be collecting funds in Lynn tomorrow with children having the opportunity to look at fire engines outside a superstore as well.

An on-duty crew will be at the Sainsbury's Hardwick store from 10am to 4pm raising funds for The Fire Fighters Charity.

This cause states its aim is to "rescue the rescuers" by recognising the "mental, physical and social burdens" that come with being a past or present member of the fire service.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service crew will also be selling a few "stocking filler" gifts.

While the crew will mainly be based inside the store, they are also prepared to show people the fire engine outside if requested.

