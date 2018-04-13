Hardworking Downham Market pupils rewarded with cinema trip

Pupils from a Downham school have been treated to a cinema trip as a reward for their hard work.

Children from Nelson Academy were recognised for their efforts in the spring term when they visited the Light cinema in Wisbech on Tuesday, March 27 to watch the new Peter Rabbit film.

The 30 children who attended had been commended at a recent governors’ certificate giving ceremony at the academy.

Two children from each class were awarded for either ‘excellent academic achievement’ or for being an ‘outstanding role model’.

