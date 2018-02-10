Hare we GoGo! Fakenham joins in with summer trail

Fakenham Town Council is jumping for joy after local firm Kinnerton agreed to sponsor a GoGoHare for Fakenham town centre this summer.

The fibreglass sculpture will be part of a trail of 65 hares planned by Norfolk charity Break and Wild in Art.

Following the success of GoGoGorillas and GoGoDragons, this year there will not only be 50 decorated hares on the Norwich streets, but also 15 more moongazing hares across the county, including Fakenham’s hare.

Following discussions with councillors Claire Brown and Gilly Foortse, Fakenham-based confectionary manufacturer Kinnerton leapt at the chance to celebrate 40 years in the town by sponsoring the fibreglass hare.

Julie Ely, from Kinnerton, said: “2018 will be our 40th year of having a manufacturing site in Fakenham and we can’t think of a better way to mark our anniversary and thank the local community for their support.

“It really is a fantastic town with a strong community spirit and deserves to be represented at this countywide event.

“We would like all the other businesses in Fakenham to ‘hop’ on board to really put Fakenham on the map this summer.”

The hare’s name, design and exact location are still to be announced, but councillors believe that the hare will draw visitors to Fakenham.

Deputy mayor Gilly Foortse said: “We are very fortunate to have this opportunity to promote our town and make the town centre and businesses look as good as possible.

“It also ties in really well with the redevelopment of the Aldiss building, which is due to be finished in the summer.”

The Kinnerton hare isn’t the only local connection to the trail.

A class at Fakenham Junior School will be decorating a GoGoCreate leveret for a mini-trail around Norwich. What’s more, the GoGoCreate programme is sponsored by Pensthorpe Natural Park, on the outskirts of the town.

GoGoHares is on the streets of Norfolk from June 24 until September 8, with the GoGoCreate trail set to be in Norwich from July 2 to September 2.