Harry and Meghan pick out King’s Lynn charity to support

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have selected a Lynn-based charity to benefit from donations given in lieu of a wedding present.

Children’s Armed Forces charity, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, has been personally selected by the couple, who are asking anyone who wishes to buy them a gift, to consider donating to one of seven chosen charities.

Founded by war widow Nikki Scott in 2010, Scotty’s Little Soldiers supports children across the UK who have lost a parent while serving in the British Armed Forces.

The charity was set up in memory of Nikki’s husband and father to her two children, Cpl Lee Scott, after he was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

Nikki said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed to have been personally selected by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as one of their chosen charities to benefit from donations marking the royal wedding.

“Having met Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace last year, I know that helping the children of fallen British Forces heroes sits closely to his heart. For all our members, Scotty’s Little Soldiers offers a vital support network for children, who at such a young age, have already gone through so much.

“Simply having the opportunity to spend time with other children who have gone through something similar or receiving a gift on the anniversary of their parent’s death can help reassure them that they are not alone.”

The other charities to benefit are Chiva (Children’s HIV Association), Crisis, the Myna Mahila Foundation, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

For more information or to make a royal wedding donation, visit www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk