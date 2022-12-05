The captain of England's football team has promised to visit a Lynn primary school if they win the World Cup.

Harry Kane also said that Howard Junior School's name change has given them even more motivation to try and win during a chat with pupils this afternoon.

It comes after the school headteacher Gregory Hill, and members of the school council, decided to change their name to celebrate Harry.

Some students got to have a video call with the skipper, which featured in the Youtube series the Lions' Den.

For now, the school is named Harry Kane Junior School, and if England win the World Cup, the name change will stay.

However, if they lose, it will go back to Howard Junior School.

Two children, Poppy and Harry, got to ask the England captain a question each too.

"It's a bit more motivation to try and win it," Harry said after discussing the school's name change with the pupils.

"It would be great to see the Harry Kane School, let's see what happens, it's incredible."