Harvest season celebrated in St Mary’s Church

Harvest stalls and displays at St Mary's Church, Denver, as part of Harvest Weekend..Organiser Christine Davies (left) with Jo Gudgeon and her harvest display in memory of church member Sylvia Hall. (4641456)

The harvest season was celebrated with a display in a church in Denver at the weekend.

St Mary’s Church hosted the event with crafts, games, stalls, a raffle, cakes and cream teas on Saturday afternoon.

The church also held an art competition on the topic of harvest, inviting entries in any medium.

The seasonal festivities did not end there though, with a harvest festival service and a lunch also held in the village on Sunday.

Harvest stalls and displays at St Mary's Church, Denver, as part of Harvest Weekend..Church members with the Raffle prizes (LtoR), Carol Hewitt, Yvonne Atkinson, Glenda Burton, Janet Waterfield, Nigel Davies. (4641457)