Harvest season celebrated in St Mary’s Church
Published: 14:54, 12 October 2018
The harvest season was celebrated with a display in a church in Denver at the weekend.
St Mary’s Church hosted the event with crafts, games, stalls, a raffle, cakes and cream teas on Saturday afternoon.
The church also held an art competition on the topic of harvest, inviting entries in any medium.
The seasonal festivities did not end there though, with a harvest festival service and a lunch also held in the village on Sunday.